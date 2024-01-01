Closing ceremony of Pak-Russia Joint Exercise Druzhba-VII conducted at Pabbi

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: Closing ceremony of Pakistan – Russia Joint Exercise Druzhba-VII in Counter Terrorism domain was conducted at National Counter Terrorism Centre Pabbi, on Friday.

Two weeks long exercise started on 13th of this month.

Special Forces of Pakistan Army and 54 all ranks from Russian Army participated in the Exercise.

Inspector General Training and Evaluation Lieutenant General Fayyaz Hussain Shah graced the closing ceremony as Chief Guest. Russian Ambassador to Pakistan Albert P. Khorev also witnessed the ceremony.

The troops displayed highest standards of professionalism during the conduct.

The Exercise was aimed at refining drills, procedures and techniques, besides harnessing the historic military to military relations between the friendly countries.