Closing the gender gap in Saudi Arabia

Maha Akeel

The Institute of Public Administration recently released an insightful study on gender equality in the Saudi public sector during the period 2022-23. The study looked at the reality of gender representation in different job categories in all ministries, the gender balance in the administrative aspects of the work environment and the challenges to achieving gender balance, as well as making some recommendations to achieve this balance.

The study acknowledges that, despite the impressive progress Saudi Arabia has made in closing the gender gap in the past few years, there has been a small regress in more recent years. It is worth noting that the Kingdom is very close to eliminating the gender gap in the education and health sectors, but it remains far from that in the work environment sector.

The study surveyed 2,580 employees from 21 ministries, 29 percent of whom were female. Most of the sample (74 percent) were aged 25 to 45. Their job levels were mostly administrative (61 percent of the sample), followed by supervisory (23 percent) and executive (16 percent). Some top and mid-level leaders were also interviewed.

It revealed that, overall, the gender gap in Saudi Arabia’s ministries is small at 8 percent in favor of men — i.e., for every 100 male employees there are 92 female employees — but the gap differs widely in the various types and categories of jobs. The gap in favor of men is particularly apparent in leadership and decision-making roles: 92 percent in directors and general directors roles; 96 percent in ministers, deputy ministers or excellencies roles; 84 percent in directors in diplomacy jobs; and 97 percent in directors in health jobs.

As for professional/specialist-level jobs, overall, there is a gender gap of 1 percent with almost equal representation at a ratio of 99 women to 100 men. However, the difference is again in the categories, and they are interesting. The gap in favor of men is 66 percent in general professional-ranking employees, and 28 percent in specialists in the health professions, but it is in favor of women in the education sector at a ratio of 100 men to 107 women among university faculty and 100 men to 114 women among teachers. In technical and assistant jobs, the gap is 41 percent in favor of men with a ratio of 59 women to every 100 men, while in the general administration the gap is 96 percent with a ratio of only four women to every 100 men.

In lower/entry-level jobs, the ratio is 73 women to every 100 men, along with 15 women to every 100 men in sales and services, but 134 women to every 100 men among office clerics. In factories, machinery and assembly lines, the ratio is four women to every 100 men. Remarkably though, in the STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) fields, whether as technical specialists or in administrative roles, the gender gap is small at 10 percent in favor of men and at 4 percent in terms of hiring new graduates. These numbers confirm that women are still mostly in the education and health sectors, but also in STEM fields, while few are in top leadership roles.

The findings of the survey measuring employees’ perception of the organizational aspects of the work environment were also revealing. Overall, responses to the variables measuring the five indicators of the work environment scored 53.4 percent, in other words they agreed and found it balanced or equal between men and women, which was considered average according to the study’s scale of 50 percent to 75 percent being average, but it is still relatively low.

The first indicator, organizational procedures, scored 55.9 percent, which included, in descending order of scores, the implementation of gender balance policies, communication channels for reporting discrimination and harassment, flexible work hours and the availability of facilities such as childcare.

The leaders interviewed indicated that, sometimes, women’s empowerment is only in appearance to increase numbers and, in reality, women’s voices go unheard and their views are not considered. Some also pointed to the absence of an organizing unit responsible for monitoring and following up on the implementation of the policies that create gender balance and the needs of both genders in the workplace. They called for a guidebook on equitable policies that ensure equal opportunities in employment, promotion and benefits.

The interviewees also said there are no policies that support their work-life balance or necessary accommodations in the work environment and they recommended implementing flexible work for both genders to increase productivity. Some called for allocating budgets to provide services and facilities such as daycare, rest areas and prayer rooms. Those in human resources said that, in some cases, there was no direct communication between female employees and higher management.

The second indicator in the study measured equal salaries, compensations, benefits and bonuses. It scored 55.9 percent, which clearly shows that there is an impression of inequality in favor of men.

The third indicator was equal opportunities (52.5 percent), which included granting equal power and authority, allocating certain jobs to a specific gender, equal job options, equal decision-making opportunities and equal opportunities for promotion, with the last two variables receiving below-average scores.

The directors interviewed explained this with the recent entry of women into the job market, which prevents them from reaching leadership positions and participating in decision-making because they do not have the experience. Others blamed it on poor educational outcomes and the lack of qualified women in some specialties, which led to their poor representation in certain jobs and committees, while yet more said that the type of job or its nature may favor men because it requires working late or being in places not suitable for women.

The fourth indicator was training and development, which had the lowest score (51.7 percent) and was on the variable of providing a career progression path. The directors pointed out that this could be because some are hesitant or uncomfortable working with the opposite gender, which could affect the equal distribution of assignments, especially those requiring late working hours. They suggested more training for employees to effectively work in a coed workplace. They also agreed that there was a shortage of training for women in specialized jobs and that they require more training in administrative and technical skills.

The fifth indicator was organizational culture (51.6 percent), which measured attitudes, perceptions and collaboration. The score was below average on the impression that both genders have equal talents, such as negotiation skills, with a clear favor for men, along with the impression that both genders are equally productive, with higher favor for women. The directors admitted that there is difficulty in communication, as well as stereotypes about women’s abilities and skills. They also pointed out that some employees do not know their rights and responsibilities at work. They stressed on the need to improve internal communication and caring for employees.

It was interesting to note how, in all the indicators, according to the gender disaggregated data of each variable in the survey measuring whether the employees felt they were balanced or leaning in favor of men or in favor of women, even though most said they were balanced, there were more of those who said they favored women than those who said they favored men. The exceptions were in response to assigning extra paid assignments such as outside work hours or commission, having power and authority, decision-making and promotion opportunities, and preferring to work with a specific gender, where there was an admittance of favoring men. That could be because there were more male participants in the survey, but it also shows that some men have the impression that decisions, opportunities and attitudes are in favor of women.

This study is very important in showing where and why there is a gender gap, so that we can address those issues. This indicates a sincere interest in closing the gap and empowering women by leveling the playing field, reducing discrimination and biases, and promoting equal opportunities.