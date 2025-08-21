Cloudbursts and Flood Devastation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: The Stark reality of Climate Change

Shahid Afridi

The severe impacts of climate change are becoming increasingly evident in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Across the globe unusual rises in temperature, disruption in rainfall patterns and environmental imbalance have once again brought devastation to Pakistan particularly Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In 13 districts of the province cloudbursts, floods and landslides have resulted in the deaths of more than 450 people with over 600 injured. According to initial estimates the economy and basic infrastructure have suffered losses exceeding 40 billion rupees.

The rapid melting of glaciers is not only raising the threat of floods but also increasing the likelihood of cloudbursts in mountainous regions. These cloudbursts trigger flash floods that engulf villages. Torrential waters descending from the mountains are not only destroying settlements but also moving towards major cities crippling urban life.

According to the Meteorological Department if 10 centimeters or more of rainfall occurs in a small area within one hour it is classified as a cloudburst. This phenomenon usually covers an area of one to ten kilometers and is a sign of severe climate change.

The recent cloudburst and subsequent floods have once again raised the pressing question: Are we as a nation prepared to face climate-related risks, Climate change is no longer just an environmental issue it has now become a social, economic and humanitarian crisis requiring urgent and serious attention.

Among the most severely affected districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are Buner, Bajaur, Battagram, Swat, Mansehra, Swabi, Torghar,Upper and Lower Dir.In Buner alone 290 people lost their lives and over 200 were injured thousands of livestock perished ,hundreds of houses and shops were completely destroyed while thousands suffered partial damage over 30 thousand acres of agricultural land was damaged destroying maize, rice, vegetables and fruit orchards.

This destruction is expected to result in food shortages and inflation in the coming months. Overall economic losses are estimated to exceed 40 billion rupees.according to a provincial government report, state-owned properties suffered damages of over 20 billion rupees with 603 government buildings either destroyed or partially damaged across 20 departments.

The most destruction was recorded in Battagram 214 buildings,Swat 97, Bajaur 65 and Mansehra 58.Additionally 37 educational institutions,83 roads,10 bridges were completely destroyed while 226 irrigation channels and 68 water supply schemes were damaged.According to the KP Finance Advisor the provincial government has so far released 4 billion rupees for relief in affected areas.According to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) recent rains and floods have left 748 people dead and 978 injured across the country. The death toll includes 165 in Punjab, 446 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 40 in Sindh, 45 in Gilgit-Baltistan, 22 in Azad Kashmir and 8 in Islamabad. Nearly 990 houses collapsed and around 4,000 livestock were lost,

Pakistan has been facing climate-related risks for years. According to Germanwatch’s Climate Risk Index 2025, Pakistan ranked among the most affected countries in 2022.when unprecedented rains and glacial lake outbursts impacted 94 districts affecting 33 million people, leaving 1,700 dead, displacing 7.6 million and causing economic losses exceeding 30 billion dollars.

Climate change is no longer just a subject of scientific debate it has become a harsh reality of daily life. The recent cloudbursts and floods have made it clear that unless urgent and serious action is taken such disasters will assume far more dangerous proportions in the coming years.

The government, environmental experts and local communities must work together on awareness campaigns, planning and sustainable development strategies. Otherwise these natural disasters will continue to threaten our cities, farmlands and the future of our coming generations.We must take steps to protect, conserve and improve our forests as this will help safeguard us from the ill impacts of climate change.