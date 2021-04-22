CM announces package for martyred Khasadars, Levy personnel of erstwhile Fata

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has decided to grant Shuhada package to the families of levies and Khasadar of Ex-tribal areas, who embraced martyrdom in the war against terrorism. Similarly, it has also been decided to upgrade the posts of Malakand levies from grade-5 to grade-7.

These decisions were taken in a meeting held here with the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan in the chair to discuss the issues of levies and Khasadar of erstwhile FATA.

“Besides induction of one of the heirs of each martyr into Police force, other incentives under the Shuhada package would also be given to the affected families of levies and Khasadar who got martyred in the war against terrorism”, it was decided in the meeting.

The Chief Minister on the occasion directed the quarters concerned to immediately complete all the pre-requisites and process a summary for formal approval.

Provincial Minister Anwar Zeb, MPA Mohammad Shafique Afridi, IGP Dr. Sanaullah Abbasi, Secretary Home Ikramullah and other concerned high ups attended the meeting.

The Chief Minister also approved in principle regularization of left over 511 personnel/officials of Mohmand special Khasadar Force, and directed the authorities concerned to submit the matter for the approval of the provincial cabinet.

He also directed the concerned quarters to take necessary steps for the redressal of other issues of Mohmand Special Khasadar Force on priority basis.

Addressing the participants, the chief minister said that levies and Khasadars have been absorbed into the regular police of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa; that’s why now they should have all the facilities of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police including Police Shuhda Package.

He added that like other forces, levies and Khasadar have also made sacrifices during the war against terrorism; they were martyrs of the nation because they have rendered their lives for the national cause.

Mahmood Khan said that the provincial government will not let them alone and continue to support them adding that they would also be provided all the incentives of Police Shuhada Package of the province.