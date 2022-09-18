CM announces to upgrade Talagang Hospital

LAHORE (APP): Punjab Chief Minister Pervez Elahi Sunday announced to upgrade Talagang Hospital, besides increasing the number of beds upto 100 adding that progress would also be seen in far-flung areas of Punjab.

The chief minister announced this, during a meeting with the assembly members and ticket holders here at Chief Minister’s office in which MPA Hafiz Ammar Yasir, Rasikh Elahi, Sardar Zulfiqar Ali Khan Dullah, Fozia Behram, Malik Fida Hussain, District President Pir Waqar Hussain, ticket holder from Sargodha Usama Mela and others were present.

During the meeting, the matters pertaining to overall political situation and to resolve problems of the constituencies came under discussion.

The assembly members lauded the steps being taken by the Punjab government under the leadership of the CM Pervez Elahi to help the flood affectees.

Punjab Chief Minister Pervez Elahi emphasised that the backward and the neglected areas would be given equal progress adding that the development projects would be chalked out in consultation with the assembly members.

He highlighted that a record number of development works were being done for the convenience of people during his previous tenure adding that the politics of opponents was only limited to displaying pomp and show.

Punjab Chief Minister Pervez Elahi underscored that even earlier, “We made a record of doing public service and Insha’Allah will set new public service records even now.”

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Pervez Elahi on Sunday expressed his satisfaction over the arrangements being made for the Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain R.A across Punjab, including Lahore.

The chief minister himself oversaw the security arrangements being made on the Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain R.A till late at night and reviewed the arrangements being made for the facilitation of Azadaron.

Pervez Elahi kept himself posted of every moment about the arrangements being made for the security of processions and Majalis.

He remained in contact with the concerned officials till late at night and issued necessary directions in this regard.

Punjab Chief Minister Pervez Elahistated that by the grace of Allah Almighty and by dint of doing unceasing hard work by the police, administration and the concerned departments enabled us to maintain peace across the province.

The CM lauded the Cabinet Committee for Law & Order along with the political and the administrative team on performing commendable duties and paid them well done in compliment.

