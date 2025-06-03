CM asks Centre to release KP dues

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur, while addressing a jirga in Peshawar, extended felicitations to the entire nation for a befitting response to Indian aggression and said that founding chairman PTI Imran Khan, despite being unjustly imprisoned, united the entire nation against Indian hostilities-proving himself a true leader.

Expressing his gratitude to Imran Khan and his supporters, Ali Amin Gandapur said their unwavering stand was instrumental in defending Pakistan. “We have demonstrated national unity above political differences for the sake of the country’s sovereignty and integrity,” he said.

The Chief Minister also called on the federal government to avoid imposing taxes on the erstwhile FATA and PATA regions, arguing that the local population is not financially capable of bearing such burdens. “These areas have been severely affected by the war on terror and require significant investment,” he emphasized.

Highlighting the sacrifices of people from merged districts, the chief minister urged the federal government to fulfill all promises made to them. He demanded immediate release of compensation funds for displaced persons from these regions and called for an end to drone strikes in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, citing civilian casualties.

He also demanded for the immediate inclusion of the merged districts’ share in the National Finance Commission (NFC) award. “We are not asking for another province’s share-we’re demanding our rightful due,” he said.

The Chief Minister further urged the federal government to release all pending dues owed to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including net hydel profits and the province’s full share in the tobacco cess. “These are the rightful entitlements of our people,” he asserted.

In his address, the Chief Minister urged the reinstatement of the traditional jirga system to sustainably resolve disputes in the merged districts. He also demanded Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s inclusion in peace talks with neighboring Afghanistan, warning that excluding the province would render the negotiations incomplete.