CM bans new contruction on river banks, canals in KP

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has directed the imposition of ban on all new construction alongside rivers, irrigation canals and other nullahs in the province along with launching of an effective crackdown against existing illegal encroachments.

The Chief Minister has maintained that no political pressure or any other interference should be accepted in this regard. Chairing a meeting regarding the anti-encroachment drive in the province on Wednesday, the Chief Minister directed the concerned authorities to enforce Section 144 against the construction of new houses, hotels and all other commercial and non-commercial infrastructure alongside waterways including River Swat, River Panjkora, River Kunhar and canals of the Irrigation Department across the province.

He made it clear that there should be no leniency regarding encroachments, adding that all the stakeholders would have to fulfill their responsibilities for the purpose and, in the future, no department will issue NOC for construction or establishment of new infrastructure near waterways. The Chief Minister said that illegal encroachments have resulted in negative impacts on the economy and the loss of precious human lives and property during the 2010 and recent floods. Therefore, there is no room for negligence or delay in taking action against these encroachments.

The Chief Minister also directed the Irrigation Department to initiate work on identifying/ demarking flood-prone sites in the province and said that ignorance of people regarding the issue does not debar government agencies and departments from their duties and responsibilities. The relevant rules and regulations need to be implemented in letter and spirit to stop illegal encroachments, the Chief Minister remarked and said that no construction either by the private or government sector shall be allowed in the future.

The Chief Minister further directed short-term, mid-term and long-term planning to completely eliminate encroachments, especially alongside rivers in Hazara and Malakand Division. On this occasion, the Chief Minister also directed to speed up work on the markings for identifying high flood/water in waterways and to involve relevant stakeholders and experts in order to have a complete and comprehensive study to this effect.

He emphasized the need for construction of small dams to reduce risks of flood damage under long-term planning and directed the concerned authorities to submit appropriate proposals for this purpose. Briefing on the steps taken under the anti-encroachment drive, it was said that so far, 100 No of encroachments along river swat have been removed in five different operations in Kalam, Madyan, Bahrain, Fiza Ghat and Mingora.

Besides, hotels and boundary walls re-constructed within the demarcated flood plain of Kalam Bazar have also been demolished. It was further informed that site data of new, old and re-constructed encroachment spots is regularly collected by the Irrigation Department and submitted to the local administration for issuance of notices and to carry out anti-Encroachment operations accordingly.

The forum was also informed that six permanent encroachments from Nipki Khel Irrigation Scheme, whereas 17 temporary encroachments and 6 No of permanent encroachments from Fatehpur Irrigation Canal in Swat district have been removed during the anti-encroachment drive alongside Canals.

