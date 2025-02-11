CM Bugti Launches Pink Scooty, Electric Bikes Scheme in Quetta

Quetta, February 14, 2025; Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti has launched the Pink Scooty and Electric Bikes Scheme to provide modern travel facilities to students, youth, and working women in the province. The initiative aims to promote mobility and independence by offering subsidized scooters in the first phase, starting in Quetta, before expanding to other cities.

A high-level meeting chaired by CM Bugti on Thursday decided that pink scooters would be provided to female students, while male students would receive electric bikes. The scheme will also be made accessible to the general public through bank financing, with procedural details currently being finalized.

“The goal of this scheme is to provide easier mobility and promote independence for women and young people,” said CM Bugti, emphasizing the provincial government’s commitment to empowering women.

A special committee led by the finance secretary will devise transparent criteria for awarding scooters and bikes. Additionally, the scheme will be financially supported through collaboration with the State Bank of Pakistan, ensuring its long-term sustainability.

The official launch is set to coincide with International Women’s Day, marking a significant step towards gender empowerment in Balochistan.

Source: Dawn News