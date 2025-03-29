CM Bugti orders expansion of anti-terror operations in Balochistan

F.P. Report

QUETTA: Chief Minister Balochistan, Mir Sarfraz Bugti, chaired a high-level meeting where it was decided to expand security operations against terrorists.

The meeting was attended by the Chief Secretary of Balochistan, Additional Chief Secretary Interior, Inspector-General of Police, and other top officials.

Discussions focused on the Eid security plan, the security of national highways, and the overall law and order situation.

Sources confirmed that officials provided a detailed briefing on the province’s security landscape, and the success of the recent Kalat operation was highly praised.

Key decisions were made to further enhance the capabilities of civil armed forces.

CM Bugti issued clear directives for maintaining peace, emphasising the need for stronger coordination between all security agencies to ensure effective implementation of security measures.