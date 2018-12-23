CM Buzdar credits whole team for attaining 100-day plan successfully

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Lauding the performance of his cabinet, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Sunday credited his whole team for attaining the 100-day plan successfully.

Talking to different delegations, who called on him at his office, CM Usman Buzdar said that due to the hard work of his team, the province is put on the right track.

According to a statement released from his office, the chief minister said that for the first time revolutionary project of shelter house for homeless people has been started.

Shelter house is a plan to save people from the harsh weather, the CM said and added that the construction of shelter house buildings in Lahore and Rawalpindi will be completed soon, while the other places will be constructed gradually.

He said,” We are determined to bring the dream of New Pakistan come true as exemplary steps have been taken for the welfare of common man under the leadership of PM Imran Khan. Credit of breaking political stagnancy of 30 years in Punjab goes to Imran Khan.”

Usman Buzdar vowed that they will serve people more than they are expecting and added that no obstacle in the construction and development of New Pakistan will be tolerated.

He said that former rulers had ignored the issues of deprived areas due to which these areas became more and more vulnerable. However as per vision of PM Imran Khan, resources have been diverted toward these areas and we will uplift every under-privileged tehsil up to the developed areas, he added.

The chief minister said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, country is moving towards a bright future.