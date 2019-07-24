CM Buzdar lays foundation stone of seven mega-projects in Faisalabad

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar on Wednesday with Governor of Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar visited various divisional headquarters in the province of Punjab on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan and laid foundation stone of seven mega projects in Faisalabad costing Rs21 billion.

During the first leg of his visit, Chief Minister Usman Buzdar went to Circuit House Faisalabad to lay the foundation stone of seven mega-projects. Governor Punjab Muhammad Sarwar accompanied him during the visit. Governor Punjab Muhammad Sarwar and Chief Minister Usman Buzdar jointly laid the foundation stone of eastern wastewater treatment plant project for the city of Faisalabad. This plant would be completed in three years with an amount of Rs19.33 billion and will be linked with Gogera Branch Canal.

Both the Governor and the CM also laid the foundation stone of the project of dualization of a link road from Khurianwala to Sahianwala Interchange which will be completed with the cost of Rs25.60 crore.

On the occasion, foundation stone of new sewerage system scheme, construction of trauma center and upgradation of rural health center to THQ hospital in Dijkot was also laid along with laying the foundation stone of upgradation of the operation theatres of Allied Hospital’s emergency which will be completed with a cost of around Rs34 crore.

The project for the construction of the regional training institute of Population Welfare Department was also launched on the occasion. This regional institute will be completed within an amount of Rs15 crore to offer the facility of two years diploma to family welfare workers.

Earlier, an announcement was made about the provision of the latest equipment to Faisalabad Institute of Cardiology with an amount of Rs39.80 crore.

While talking to the media along with Governor Ch. Muhammad Sarwar at the Circuit House Faisalabad, the Chief Minister Usman Buzdar said that divisional visits have been started on the directions of Prime Minister Imran Khan adding that government is thankful to the people of Faisalabad for their love and affection towards the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

He expressed that the water treatment project is a gift for the citizens of Faisalabad.”We have already visited this city; proposals of the assembly members will be listened to and problems will be solved”, he added. As much as Rs152 billion have been allocated for 500 schemes in ADP for Faisalabad division and scope of development work will be further expanded.

The Chief Minister also extended congratulations to Prime Minister Imran Khan for a successful visit to the US and maintained that the successes gained in this visit are unprecedented. For the first time, US President Donald Trump offered mediation on Kashmir issue, he added.

He asserted that the Pakistan Army is standing with the democratic government and they pay tributes to the armed forces for their efforts for maintaining peace in the country.

On the demand of the journalists, the Chief Minister also announced the project of journalists’ colony in Faisalabad and invited them to his office.

Governor Ch. Muhammad Sarwar said that the number of development schemes approved by Chief Minister Usman Buzdar is unprecedented and assembly members are thankful to him. “We also congratulate Prime Minister Imran Khan for his successful US visit and consultation process with the assembly members will be continued”, he added.

Earlier, Governor Ch. Muhammad Sarwar and Chief Minister Usman Buzdar inaugurated the tree-plantation campaign by planting a sapling.