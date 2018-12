F.P. Report

BAHAWALPUR: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar will chair a provincial cabinet in Bahawalpur on Saturday (today).

According to reports, the cabinet will discuss development projects in the region. CM Buzdar arrived in Bahawalpur on Friday on a three day visit.

The provincial cabinet will meet in different divisions of the province in future.

Buzdar said the PTI had done such a marvellous work in a short span of time which the past rulers were unable to perform even in years.