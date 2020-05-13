CM Buzdar to record his statement before sugar crisis inquiry commission today

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar will reach Islamabad today (Wednesday) to appear before an inquiry commission constituted to investigate sugar crisis

Usman Buzdar was summoned by the sugar crisis inquiry commission to appear today (Wednesday) to record his statement and answer questions pertaining to the export and subsidies on sugar.

Earlier, Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar reported to FIA Headquarters on Tuesday, where he met the head and other members of the commission and also recorded his statement regarding the decisions taken by Economic Coordination Committee (ECC).

Talking later to the media, Asad Umar said that it was mentioned during questioning that the commission’s report will be finalized soon and it will be revealed whether sugar was smuggled or not. He said that all will be made clear in a few days and everyone will know the difference between Imran Khan and the others.

The Sugar Inquiry Commission had summoned Federal Minister Asad Umar to ask questions about sugar exports and his position on subsidies given on sugar.