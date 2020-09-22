CM chairs meeting about new local govt system

LAHORE (APP): Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar on Tuesday chaired an important meeting at his office about the new local government system.

Secretary local government and community development gave a detailed briefing about the new local bodies system, says a handout.

The chief minister said that a strong local bodies system would resolve public problems at the grassroots and a genuine representation would be available to the people through Punjab Local Government Act. A public leadership would emerge at the grassroots through the elections of the village, panchayat and neighbourhood councils to solve the public problems at their doorsteps, he added.

The chief minister said the government would introduce an exemplary system to strengthen the local bodies and a new era of development would start. Provincial ministers Abdul Aleem Khan, Raja Basharat, Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed, Dr Yasmin Rashid, Mian Aslam Iqbal, Hashim Jawan Bakht, Murad Raas, chief secretary and administrative secretaries attended the meeting.

Maulana Tariq Jamil calls on CM Punjab: Famous religious scholar Maulana Tariq Jamil called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office on Tuesday and lauded the public-service passion of the chief minister.

The CM appreciated the role played by Maulana Tariq Jamil and other public intellectuals for the eradication of polio and coronavirus and said that Ulema had performed an active role on important issues.

The religious scholars and intellectuals have always guided the government at every difficult moment, he opined. Similarly, they have actively worked to protect socio-cultural and moral norms in society.

The CM observed that religious scholars’ active role in the elimination of polio would help to overcome this fatal disease. It was a national issue and everyone would have to work jointly to rid the society of the polio disease, the CM remarked. Similarly, the role of religious scholars and intellectuals is very important in ideologically confronting the issue of fanaticism, he added.