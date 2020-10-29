CM chairs meeting to review security situation in KP

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: A high level meeting to review law and order situation in the province was held here on Thursday with Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan in the chair. Current security situation in the province with special reference to the recent bomb blast incident in the provincial capital was reviewed in detail. Besides Chief Secretary

Dr. Kazim Niaz, Secretary Home Ikramullah, Commissioner Peshawar Amjid Ali Khan, high ranked officers of police attended the meeting. The meeting was briefed about the current security situation in the province and security arrangements to avoid such incidents in the future.

Talking to the participants of the meeting, the chief minister termed security as foremost duty and top priority of the government and said that no compromise would be made on maintaining peace in the province adding that all the resources would be utilized to this end. He termed the recent bomb blast incident in Peshawar as an attempt to spoil the peaceful atmosphere in the province and expressed the resolve that law and order would be maintained at all costs. .

The chief minister directed the high ups of police for fool proof security arrangements and to further improve intelligence system of police to have close watch on the activities of miscreants in order to pre-empt such incidents in future.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has said that the incumbent provincial government had made extra ordinary efforts to provide business friendly environment to the investors adding that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa offers a very conclusive environment for both local and foreign investors. “In accordance with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, a number of incentives including exemption in taxes are being offered to attract the investors to promote foreign investment with the aim to boost up the local economy by creating maximum employment opportunities for the people”, he added.

This he said while talking to a delegation of overseas Pakistanis from UK lead by Afzal Khan, Deputy Leader House of Common London who called on him here at Chief Minister House Peshawar the other day. They discussed matters related to the prospects of investment by the overseas Pakistani in the different sectors of the province particularly in housing sector. Provincial minister for housing Amjid Ali Khan and other higher authorities were also present on this occasion.

Talking to the delegates, the chief minister said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has vast potential of investment in various sectors specially in tourism, hydel power, industries and housing adding that the provincial government will extend all out support to investors in the province. He said that work on the establishment of various economic zones was in full swing and with the establishment of these economic zones, the province would become a hub of trade and economic activities.

Mahmood Khan on the occasion lauded the role of overseas Pakistanis in promoting the soft image of Pakistan at international level and strengthening the national economy and said that incumbent government would take all steps to resolve the issues faced by the overseas. He said that ten percent share in all housing schemes of the provincial government would be allocated for Pakistani overseas.