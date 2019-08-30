CM directs for resolving issues blocking construction of Saidu Airport’s runway

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has directed that the issues blocking the construction of runway of Saidu Sharif Airport should be resolved within three months adding that the Airport will play an important role in accelerated promotion of tourism and trade activities in the region.

The Chief Minister also principally agreed with the establishment of Ski Training Schools in collaboration with PAF at Malam Jabba and Gabin Jabba alongwith the construction of Kheshgi National Park for which the Chief Minister directed to convene a special meeting.

While talking to Air vice Marshal AOC Northern Air Command Abdul Moeed Khan, who called on him at Chief Minister Secretariat Peshawar, the Chief Minister was briefed in details about the progress on Saidu Sharif Airport, Ski Training Schools and Kheshgi National Park Nowshera.

Mahmood Khan underlined the need for establishment of PAF selection centre at Mingora adding that efforts will be undertaken for the establishment of medical centre at Mingora in District Swat.

The Chief Minister was told that Saidu Sharif Airport will be established on the model of joint user Airport in accordance with international standards which will also cater to the International flights of PIA. Additional run way along with existing run way will also be constructed in order to improve the standard of airport.

The Chief Minister said that the Airport will not only facilitate the local people but would also accelerate the promotion of tourism that will ultimately lead to international tourism thereby increasing revenue generation.

While briefing the Chief Minister about the Ski training Schools, it was told that Ski training School at Malam Jabba would be established on an estimated area of 300 Kanals facilitating international standard Ski Sports Competition.

Mahmood Khan was also briefed in detail about the Kheshgi National Park. According to details, the park would be constructed on 1900 Kanals of land which would be the first and largest National Park in the province which will be helpful in generating revenue for the province.

The Chief Minister was also briefed about the PAF selection centre at Mingora Swat. The centre will facilitate youth of northern areas regarding recruitment process in Pakistan Air Force and will reduce the burden on PAF Selection Centre at Peshawar.

The Chief Minister stated that provincial government is initiating pragmatic steps to give stability to the provincial economy adding that projects related to provincial economy will be completed on priority basis.