CM directs timely completion of development schemes

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pervez Khattak has strictly directed the authorities to ensure the timely and quality completion of developmental schemes, adding falling short will trigger punishments as per agreements signed with the construction companies and contractors in case of delays in completion of works. He directed against concessional treatment otherwise government and people would bear the brunt.

He was chairing the review meeting on mega projects in communication and health sectors including Swat Expressway, Qazi Hussain Ahmad Medical Complex, DHQ Hospital, Kishti Bridge Nowshera and Havelian Dhamtorh Road being executed by Frontier Works Organization (FWO) and other construction firms at Chief Minister House Peshawar.

The meeting besides the Minister for Excise & Taxation Mian Jamsheddin Kakakhel was attended by secretaries and high ups of C&W, Health, Finance and Law Departments, SMBR, Head of SSU, representatives of NHA, PkHA, monitoring officers of FWO, project directors and other concerned officials.

The meeting briefed about the delay in scheme of public interest causing extra burden on national exchequer and the benefit also did not reach the beneficiaries. Hence the Chief Minister directed the administrative secretaries of all concerned departments to ensure effective monitoring of all the developmental projects and impose heavy fines and punishments on concerned contractors and officials without any fear or favour upon violation of the agreements.

Regarding the construction of interchange instead of the proposed round about at the end point of Swat Expressway and Chakdara, he constituted high powered committee to settle the issue.

The committee comprising SMBR, Secretaries of C&W, Finance, Law, Commissioner Malakand and Deputy Commissioner Malakand would submit report after fixation of the compensation amount to the land owners with their consent coming under the proposed interchange area so that this issue could be solved amicably.

He made clear that provincial government wanted to complete all projects as per schedule for the demand and benefits of locals. He said 177 poor families would affect due to construction of the Chakdara Interchange and hence payment of the proper compensation of their precious land could make possible a permanent solution of the issue. Otherwise he said construction of the roundabout would be better to benefit the people and open this important highway for traffic as soon as possible.

Pervez Khattak also directed for prompt release of the funds for completion of Havelian – Dhamtorh road. He said that timely completion of this vital project in communication sector in Hazara division would enable the people of the entire region to benefit from it.

He cautioned that heads of the concerned departments and projects would be held responsible fines imposed on the concerned contractors and firms for delay in completion of the developmental schemes in future.

Advertisements