CM directs to ensure provision of missing facilities in hospitals

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Wednesday directed the Health Department to ensure utilization of all available equipment in all the health units of the Province by the end of October adding that pragmatic steps should be taken on emergency basis for filling all vacant positions in hospitals in the merged districts.

He was chairing a progress review meeting of the Health Department, held here at Chief Minister’s House, and said that the Key Performance Indicators set for the Health Department are being used for real time monitoring of healthcare services being offered to the citizens of the Province which include presence of staff, Medicines’ availability, equipment functionality, utility and filling of vacant positions.

Provincial Minister Ishtiaq Urmar, Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Shahab Ali Shah, SSU Head Sahibzada Saeed, Secretary Health and other officials were present on the occasion.

Chief Minister was informed that by the end of November this year, the process for issuance of 4 Million additional Sehat Sahulat Cards will be initiated whereas 1.7 Million families are already availing healthcare facilities under the scheme.

He was further informed that 450 thousand cards have already been issued to the residents of merged districts.

Mahmood Khan directed the concerned authorities to ensure functionality of the newly constructed Gyne and Children block in the District Headquater Hospital Mardan further directing the Health Department to move a formal summery identifying the missing facilities necessary for functionality of the newly constructed blocks in Khyber Teaching Hospital, Lady Reading Hospital and Kidney Centre, Hayatabad.

Chief Minister was informed that as per the baseline survey, staff presence has increased from 66% in April 2015 to 75% in June 2019. Similarly during the same period, medicine availability has been increased from 46% to 67%, equipment functionality has been increased from 58% to 77% whereas utility functionality has been increased from 54% to 80% throughout the health facilities in the province.

Mahmood Khan was told that the recruitment on nearly 4000 vacant posts in the DHOs, RHCs, and BHUs, which included positions from BPS-18 to Class 4, is currently underway and most of these vacancies will be filled by September this year whereas complete recruitment process will be completed by the end of the present year.

Chief Minister was informed that survey for identifying missing facilities have been completed and efforts are underway to ensure presence of staff, availability of essential medicine and functionality of ambulances and lab services in the DHQs of the merged districts.