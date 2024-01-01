CM Gandapur asks institutions to become ‘neutral’

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister (CM) Ali Amin Gandapur on Saturday urged the institutions to become neutral, claiming that the public perception was that they brought the incumbent rulers into power.

Addressing a press conference here, the KP chief minister emphasised that institutional neutrality was essential for a ‘fair governance system’.

CM Gandapur noted that the decisions made in the provincial Apex Committee meeting were ‘unanimous’, saying that there won’t be a military operation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Two days earlier, the chief minister chaired the apex committee meeting, which included civil and military officials. The committee condemned all forms of militants and decided to take broad action against “unauthorised” armed persons and their hideouts across the province, according to a statement issued after the meeting.

The meeting noted that there won’t be a military operation in the province but vowed indiscriminate action against terrorist groups.

Today, Ali Amin Gandapur also criticised the federal government over inconsistencies and lack of transparency, saying that it is something from inside and something else from outside. He reiterated that the province will retrieve its due share of funds from the center.

Gandapur termed the opposition as “incompetent”, saying they destroy whatever they touch. He urged institutions to remain neutral, as people think they are behind the government.

He claimed that PTI never did politics for power and dissolved assemblies in two large provinces for constitutional elections. Gandapur stated that PTI upheld the constitution, while others violated it.

The CM also expressed concerns over the country’s economic situation, rising terrorism, and inflation. He highlighted that PTI provided relief to the people during their tenure, and petrol prices were lower during their rule.