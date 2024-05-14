CM Gandapur calls on Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi to discuss KP situation

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur held a meeting with Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi and Minister for Energy Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Laghari in Islamabad today.

During the meeting, they deliberated on the current situation of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, focusing particularly on load shedding and electricity-related issues.

The Federal Ministers and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister reached a consensus to collectively address these issues.

They decided to schedule another meeting tomorrow for further discussions.