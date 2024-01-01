CM Gandapur, Durrani exchange views on country’s political situation

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur and former federal minister Muhammad Ali Durrani on Thursday exchanged views on the country’s political situation.

According to details, CM Gandapur and Durrani resolved to move forward the political and reconciliation processes.

Meanwhile, the KP chief minister had also held talks with the Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) and Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA).

CM Gandapur held the telephonic conversation with Liaquat Baloch and Safdar Abbasi separately.

The KP CM discussed the country’s political landscape with the other political leaders.

– ‘Gandapur-led KP govt flopped to maintain law and order,’ says Kundi –

Few days back, KP Governor Faisal Karim Kundi said that Ali Amin Gandapur-led government had flopped to maintain the law and order situation in the country.

Taking a dig at KP CM Gandapur, Kundi stated, “Gandapur is attacking the centre despite the hardships faced by people of KP.

“Today 99 percent of the parties are united on the one platform. None of the parties are having any differences in terms of maintaining the law and order in the country,” he said.