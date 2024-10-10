CM Gandapur hosts Jirga on peace in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has said protection of life and property has been his government’s foremost responsibility and priority.

A grand Jirga being held in Peshawar hosted by KP CM Ali Amin Gandapur, attended by Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, Governor KP Faisal Karim Kundi and leaders of various political parties.

“We all have gathered here for the sake of peace setting aside political affiliations,” Gandapur said.

He hoped that the Jirga will seek a peaceful solution of problems. He said confrontation or violence is not solution of any problem, but only dialogue could resolve problems.

Governor KP Faisal Karim Kundi said that the peace in the province is the foremost priority and only agenda of this jirga.

He thanked provincial government for holding jirga.

“We have political differences but the peace in province and prosperity of its people is the priority”, governor said.

He said that the talks are solution of all problems. “Those accepting the constitution and law must be engaged in dialogue. We have to seek solution of the problem today,” governor emphasized.

He said the law-and-order situation has deteriorated and scores of areas have been no-go areas today. “We have to get united to give peace to the province,” he added.