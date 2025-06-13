CM Gandapur moves Supreme Court, seeks meeting with PTI founder

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister, Ali Amin Gandapur, on Wednesday filed a petition in the Supreme Court seeking permission to hold weekly meetings with incarcerated former prime minister and PTI founder Imran Khan at Adiala Jail.

According to the petition, Ali Amin Gandapur requested the Supreme Court to allow meetings with Imran Khan for consultations on the provincial budget for the fiscal year 2025–26. He argued that such meetings are essential for effective budget planning and governance.

The plea also urged the apex court to enforce existing orders regarding the right to meet the PTI founder and called for the removal of restrictions imposed by authorities on such meetings.

CM Gandapur argued that the denial of access violates Articles 9, 10A, and 19 of the Constitution.

Earlier, Ali Amin Gandapur appeared before Justice Mansoor Ali Shah in Supreme Court and requested immediate relief. However, Justice Mansoor declined to take up the matter, advising the chief minister to approach the Chief Justice of Pakistan and the Registrar of the Supreme Court on this matter.

Earlier, the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday rejected post-arrest bail petitions of incarcerated Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder, Imran Khan, in eight cases related to the May 9 riots.

A division bench of the LHC, headed by Justice Syed Shahbaz Ali Rizvi, announced the verdict.

The bail petitions pertain to eight separate cases, including attacks on Jinnah House, Askari Tower case and Shadman Police Station arson attack.

Earlier, an anti-terrorism court had dismissed the PTI founder’s bail applications in all these cases, prompting the appeals in the high court.

During proceedings in LHC, a prosecutor had told the court that the PTI founder directed party leaders and workers to attack military installations.