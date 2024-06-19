CM Gandapur reiterates pledge to strive for ‘Haqeeqi Azadi’ in 2025

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur reiterated on Tuesday the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) pledge to strive for “Haqeeqi Azadi” in 2025.

Speaking to media, CM Gandapur said: “We will have to bring the actual freedom. Those who have brought the white paper should apprise the masses of their performance.”

“Since I assumed the office of the KP CM, I have managed to increase the revenue of the province by up to 44 per cent,” he said.

He lashed out the opponents, asking the federal government to tell about its performance.

“Tell us that how much revenue, Punjab, Sindh and Balochistan had gathered,” he said.

Speaking about the International Monetary Fund (IMF), CM Gandapur said: “The IMF’s only target is us [KP]. As we are the only province to complete the given target. All of the provinces with the exception of KP are facing deficit.”

He talked about Kurram incident, saying, “The problems faced by Kurram cannot be addressed in one day. I will address this stalemate. The situation in Kurram is in control. We are working for maintaining the law and order in Kurram.”

“The agreements are being happened between the parties in Kurram,” CM Gandapur said.

CM Gandapur continued to berate the political opponents, saying, “We will have to get rid of those who have snatched the mandate. Whether we will be there or they [opponents] in 2025.”

Talking about PTI founder Imran Khan, CM Gandapur said, “We will be pleased once our leader comes out of the jail.”