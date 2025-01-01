CM Gandapur rejects budget 2025-26

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur rejected on Wednesday the federal budget, calling it “illogical and disconnected” from the country’s realities.

Speaking to media in Islamabad, Gandapur criticised the federal government, stating, “The government has presented a bizarre budget that makes no sense — it has neither head nor tail. The situation across the country is one of despair. In such circumstances, launching a movement and taking to the streets has become necessary.”

He stated, “It is unacceptable for us to be continuously oppressed. We stand with anyone who raises their voice in support of PTI’s founding leadership.”

CM Gandapur added that the KP government would support protests wherever they occur, saying, “PTI founder Imran Khan is standing firm — they are fighting for the nation.”