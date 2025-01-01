CM Gandapur removed as PTI KP president

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR : Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur was removed on Saturday from the presidency of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) Peshawar chapter.

According to details, MNA Junaid Akbar had been nominated as the new PTI KP president. The decision regarding Akbar’s nomination had been taken during a leadership meeting with PTI founder Imran Khan in Adiala jail.

Atif Khan, Punjab Assembly Opposition Leader Malik Ahmad Khan Bhachar and Mian Farhat Abbas, had also met Imran Khan during the meeting.

Meanwhile, during his interaction with the media outside Adiala jail, PTI Secretary General Salman Akram Raja confirmed Akbar’s nomination as the PTI Peshawar chapter president.

“The KP CM himself wanted to relinquish his post, citing the pressure of holding the PTI KP chapter presidency,” Raja stated.

He added, “Aliya Hamza is likely to get an organisational post in Punjab.”

Separately, an Islamabad district and sessions court acquitted PTI leader Sher Afzal Marwat in a case related to a scuffle outside the Supreme Court.

The case against Marwat was heard, where the court reserved its verdict on his acquittal petition after reviewing the evidence.

The court acquitted Marwat and Fatehullah Burki of the charges.

It was noted that a case had been registered against PTI leader Sher Afzal Marwat at the Secretariat police station.