CM Gandapur warns govt not to disrupt PTI’s protest in Rawalpindi

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has warned the Punjab government not to disrupt the protest plan of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) scheduled in Rawalpindi on Saturday.

Talking to Media, CM Gandapur said that the large crowd has proved that people are with Imran Khan.

“The Punjab government imposed section 144 and we imposed section 804 in return,” he said, while referring towards PTI founder’s identification number at Adiala Jail.

Earlier, section 144 was enforced in Rawalpindi, with containers placed outside Liaquat Bagh in anticipation of protest by PTI.

The entrance to Liaquat Bagh was completely sealed with barriers and barbed wires while containers were also placed around Murree Road.

Routes from Murree Road to Liaquat Bagh were blocked by additional containers.

It was also reported that mobile services in Rawalpindi would also be partially suspended today.

Additionally, the route to Ghora Gali in Murree, located 50 kilometres from Rawalpindi, has been blocked with a truck, and the Murree motorway has been closed for general traffic.