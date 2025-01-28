CM Gandapur’s resignation as PTI KP president accepted

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR : The resignation of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur as the PTI KP president accepted on Tuesday.

According to details, the resignation was approved on the instructions of PTI founder Imran Khan.

Meanwhile, PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan issued the notification approving Ali Amin Gandapur’s resignation.

Earlier on Saturday, it was reported that CM Gandapur was removed on Saturday from the presidency of the PTI Peshawar chapter.

According to details, MNA Junaid Akbar had been nominated as the new PTI KP president. The decision regarding Akbar’s nomination had been taken during a leadership meeting with PTI founder Imran Khan in Adiala jail.

Atif Khan, Punjab Assembly Opposition Leader Malik Ahmad Khan Bhachar and Mian Farhat Abbas, also met Imran Khan during the meeting.

Meanwhile, during his interaction with the media outside Adiala jail, PTI Secretary General Salman Akram Raja confirmed Akbar’s nomination as the PTI Peshawar chapter president.