CM hands over cheques to families of mine victims

F.P. Report

GHALANAI: Chief Minister, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan Friday visited Mohmand district where he offered condolences to the families of those who died in a marble mine collapse incident.

The Chief Minister expressed heartfelt sympathies with the bereaved families and said the provincial government equally shares their grief at this critical time. He also eulogized the performance of relief and rescue departments in the aftermath of the mine collapse incident.

The Chief Minister offered Fateha for the departed souls and said rescue operation was underway to retrieve all the victims from the rubble. The operation, he said, will continue till the last victim is retrieved. The Chief Minister handed over compensatory cheques of Rs 900000 to each victim’s family and Rs 100000 to each injured of the incident.

The Chief Minister also announced Rs 50000 per month for the family of Samiullah who was the lone brother of eight sisters and died in a mine collapse incident.