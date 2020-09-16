CM Jam Kamal inaugurates new trade terminal at Pak-Afghan border in Qilla Saifullah

F.P. Report

QILLA SAIFULLAH: As Badini Trade Terminal Gateway was inaugurated at Pak-Afghan border crossing point in Qilla Saifullah on Wednesday, Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal said it had to be accepted that everyone was responsible for the backwardness of the province.

Jam Kamal, in his address to the ceremony which was attended by high-ranking civil and military officials, described lack of road network as the biggest issue faced by Balochistan, saying problems were solved through practical actions, not statements.

The situation in Balochistan would have been different if resources were used properly in the past, the chief minister noted. People have to be made the priority for decision making in Balochistan, he stressed and added that stakeholders would be made part of the development process to achieve the desired results.

Promising practical steps, Jam Kamal said everyone would play a role in coordinated manner for the purpose while keeping the people’s interests as the ultimate goal. There are 18 crossing points at the border between Pakistan and Afghanistan with Torkham and Chaman being the busiest and important ones.

Developing the other crossings like one in Qilla Saifullah is part of the efforts to facilitate the cross-border trade and uplift the remote areas while creating more livelihood opportunities for the local population.

On July 12 last, Pakistan had opened two key trade routes with neighbouring Afghanistan that will help boost bilateral trade. The Angoor Adda crossing with Afghanistan in South Waziristan tribal district was opened along with border crossing in Kurram tribal district – Kharlachi border crossing.