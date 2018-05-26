CM Khattak’s wife stopped from travelling to US

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Amira Khattak, wife of CM Pervez Khattak was not allowed to board a flight to the United States on Saturday.

According to reports, Amira Khattak was not allowed to travel to the US from Bacha Khan Airport Peshawar as she did not have the required documents.

Reports added that wife of CM Khattak was stopped because as she was trying to travel on US passport but she did not have a National Identity Card for Overseas Pakistanis (NICOP) nor any Pakistani ID.

Amira was scheduled to depart for the US on Emirates flight EK-637 at 9:00am today.

