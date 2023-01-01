CM KP felicitates nation on eve of Youm-e-Takbeer

PESHAWAR (APP): Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Azam Khan on the occasion of Youm-e-Takbeer (Day of Greatness), conveyed his felicitations to the entire nation, highlighting the significance of the day.

In a message issued here on Sunday, the chief minister said that May 28 was not only a day of pride and honor for Pakistan but for the entire Muslim Ummah. It marks the day when Pakistan emerged as the seventh nuclear power in the world and the first in the Islamic world, he added.

This day elevated Pakistan and its people to new heights of pride, said Azam Khan.

The chief minister emphasized the importance of Pakistan’s nuclear capability in the country’s current global standing.

The esteemed position and stature Pakistan holds today in the world is largely due to its nuclear capability, he said.

May 28 will forever be remembered as one of the most important days in Pakistan’s history, the chief minister affirmed.

While Pakistan faces numerous social and economic challenges today, we take immense pride in being an atomic power, Azam Khan added.

The chief minister expressed his appreciation for all individuals and institutions involved in Pakistan’s nuclear program, recognizing their significant role in achieving this milestone. Now, it is our responsibility to not only maintain this international prestige and honor but also lead the country towards further success, he added.

Youm-e-Takbeer commemorates the day when Pakistan conducted its first nuclear tests in 1998, demonstrating its nuclear capability to the world. It is celebrated annually to reaffirm the nation’s pride in its atomic achievements and to reiterate Pakistan’s commitment to maintaining a strong defense posture.