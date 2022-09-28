CM: KP govt setup model of sustainable development

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has stated that incumbent provincial government has established a model of sustainable development in the province with the aim to make Khyber Pakhtunkhwa financially self-sustainable and enable it to contribute significantly to the national exchequer.

In a statement issued from the Chief Minister’s Secretariat, Mahmood Khan stated that Pakistan Tehrik e Insaf believes in the empowerment of institutions instead of depending on personalities adding that institutional empowerment is the only way to ensure sustainable development and the establishment of a welfare state. Due to long term planning, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province has been set on the track of development which will make the province a role model for national development.

The Chief Minister reiterated that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has worked tirelessly for promotion of tourism as an industry which has made the province a tourist destination not only at national but international level. In order to exploit the natural resources available in the province, various initiatives have been undertaken in which the wheeling model deserves special attention. Provision of cheap electricity has make Khyber Pakhtunkhwa an attractive spot for national and international investors seeking establishment of small and large industrial units.

The Chief Minister maintained that despite various constraints and challenges, the provincial government has successfully completed the integration of erstwhile FATA into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province which was a daunting task. However, the indifferent attitude of the current federal government has raised serious concerns over the intention regarding development of these areas. Non provision of development funds has fueled apprehensions of continued exploitation of the tribal belt among the tribal people.

The Chief Minister stated that the present government has also invested significantly on preservation of our moral, cultural and Islamic values adding that these initiatives will strengthen our national identity among the international community. The introduction of Islamic teaching by translation of the Holy Quran in schools and provision of honorarium to Aima Masajid and religious leaders of minorities, deserve special mentioning here which has enabled their financial independence.

Touching upon the initiatives taken in education and health sectors, the Chief Minister said that deficiencies of staff and other resources in government schools and hospitals has been addressed due to which services delivery has improved significantly. The Chief Minister concluded that we can never succeed as a nation without ensuring uniform development of every segment of society. He made it clear that Pakistan Tehrik e Insaf is working sincerely towards the establishment of an Islamic welfare state as per the expectations of the general public.

