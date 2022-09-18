CM KP termed access of common man to quality education

F.P. Report

Peshawar: Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has termed access of common man to quality education an integral part of his government’s manifesto and said that the incumbent provincial government is introducing reforms alongside development projects to develop education system on modern lines with the aim to ensure provision of education facilities to students at their door steps.

In a statement issued here from Chief Minister’s Secretariat, Mahmood Khan said that, as per the vision of party Chairman Imran Khan, the incumbent provincial government is taking result oriented steps in every sector with special focus on Elementary and Secondary Education which has improved the education standards at elementary level adding that owing to these efforts of the government, public confidence has been reinstated in the public sector educational institutions. Consequently, the enrollment has increased significantly in government schools.

The Chief Minister further said that the government under a well devised strategy has taken various steps to develop education system including establishment of new schools, rehabilitation and improvement of existing schools, merit based recruitment of teachers, provision of free textbook to students, provision of scholarships to female students to enhance literacy rates, establishment of education monitoring authority, launching of second shift in public schools and hiring of school leaders.

It is pertinent to mention here that, a total of 110 development projects including 79 ongoing and 31 new, of Elementary & Secondary Education sector have been reflected in the current Provincial Annual Development Program with an estimated cost of over Rs. 20 billion.

These projects also include development schemes of newly merged districts having an estimated cost of around Rs. 8 billion. Moreover, during the last four years various steps have been taken in Elementary & Secondary Education sector including regularization of 58 thousand teachers, establishment of 141 schools, upgradation of 174 schools, reconstruction of 89 schools, standardization of 90 schools, provision of scholarships to 2.1 million girls, provision of furniture to 68141 units, provision of free textbooks and school bags to 631,376 students, construction of 400 additional class rooms and renovation of 1585 class rooms in public sector schools, establishment of cadet collage Spinkai South Waziristan and many more.

