CM Mahmood alleges Centre of discriminatory attitude towards KP

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has criticized the federal government for its biased and discriminatory policies towards Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, stating that the imported cabinet has resorted to immoral tactics for its political survival.

In the first phase, the imported government excluded development projects of the province from the Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) and is now involved in creating financial instability by withholding the due share of the province in federal transfers and net hydel profit.

In a statement issued here from the Chief Minister’s Secretariat, Mahmood Khan said that the funds allocated for the development of the newly merged districts are not being released, which is not only fueling apprehensions of continued exploitation among the tribal people but is tantamount to usurping the rights and resources of the tribal districts.

The sheer injustice towards the people of tribal districts is a clear deviation by the federal government from its commitments made to tribal people.

He said that the imported federal cabinet, since its coming into power in April 2022, has not paid a single penny to the province in lieu of Net Hydel Profit share, which is the constitutional right of the province. Additionally, the non-payment of development funds of merged districts clearly indicates prejudice and malafide intentions of the federal cabinet, which is a reflection of its incompetence towards running the federation.

“The imported federal cabinet, which came into power through a regime change conspiracy, has even politicized the natural calamity and flood affected people in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are yet to receive the 10 billion rupees aid announced by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for rehabilitation of flood victims.” Mahmood Khan remarked.

The Chief Minister made it clear that despite deceit from the federal government, the provincial government has initiated the rehabilitation process of flood affectees and has devised a comprehensive rehabilitation plan to this end. However, the provincial government will not compromise on the rights of the province and will utilize all available political, legal and constitutional forums for getting the due share of the province.

Touching upon the real independence march, Mahmood Khan said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf’s long march will rid the nation of these deceitful and corrupt rulers very soon because the people of Pakistan can no longer be part of a dishonest, corrupt, incompetent and prejudiced government, that has put to the wind all values and norms to remain in power and serve alien interests. The people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are determined to make the true freedom march a success and will make sure that these corrupt politicians are rooted out from the political landscape of Pakistan.

