CM Mahmood Khan to dissolve KP Assembly today

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan announced to dissolve the assembly today (Tuesday).

Addressing a provincial cabinet meeting, CM Mahmood said the summary for the dissolution of KP Assembly will be sent to the governor today, adding that for the sake of the national interests, the assembly will be dissolved today.

Speaking about his government, CM Mahmood said, “We have passed four years with graciousness. I am thankful to all the cabinet members, the lawmakers from both the government and opposition, and especially the masses who extended their support to me.

Recalling the claim that his party will form the government with a two-thirds majority, CM Mahmood lambasted the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) government, saying the PDM-led government was responsible for bringing instability to the country.

Continuing to berate the coalition government, CM Mahmood said, “Now there is a dire need to get rid of the corrupt rulers.”