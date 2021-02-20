CM Mahmood removes Minister Liaquat Khattak over PK-63 defeat

Ishaq Khan

PESHAWAR: KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Saturday has removed Provincial Minister for Irrigation Liaquat Khattak for supporting winning PML-N candidate in the recently held by-election in PK-63.

Liaqat Khattak, who is the brother of Defence Minister Pervaiz Khattak, was elected from PK-64 Nowshera-IV. He was removed from the ministry for violating party’s discipline and code of conduct.

It is pertinent to note that PML-N’s Ikhtiyar Wali won the by-election by securing 21,122 votes from PK-63 on Friday. He was followed by PTI’s Mian Umar Kakakhel, who bagged 17,023 votes. The seat fell vacant after the death of former KP minister Mian Jamsheduddin Kakakhel. The PTI gave the ticket to his son Mian Umar Kakakhel while Liaquat Khattak wanted the ticket to be awarded to his son. Nowshera is the home city of Defence Minister Pervaiz Khattak and a stronghold of the ruling PTI.