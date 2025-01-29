CM Maryam inaugurates ‘Khelta Punjab Games 2025’

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz on Thursday inaugurated the Khelta Punjab Games 2024 and 2025 inter-division sports competitions.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, she expressed her vision for a progressive and thriving Punjab, emphasising that the province is full of champions. She noted that sports fields had been abandoned for years but are now coming back to life.

She praised young athletes for making their families, Punjab, and Pakistan proud, calling it the largest sports event in Pakistan’s history.

She assured Sports Minister Faisal Ayub Khokhar of full financial support, promising even Rs5 billion if needed for sports development.

Maryam Nawaz highlighted that 120,000 children from across Punjab registered for the games. She cited Aisam-ul-Haq and Arshad Nadeem as inspirations, stressing that Pakistan’s youth (65% of the population) have immense potential if given the right environment.

She celebrated the participation of both boys and girls, stating that Punjab now has 15,000 sports clubs and has awarded 30,000 scholarships purely on merit.

Encouraging young athletes, she pledged international coaches for training and expressed her desire to see them win medals globally.