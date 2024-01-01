CM Maryam launches Kisan Card in Punjab

F.P. Report

HAFIZABAD: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz acknowledged facing criticism for not purchasing wheat from farmers during the inauguration of the Kisan Card programme in Hafizabad.

In her address, she emphasised the importance of the Kisan Card, designed to directly support farmers by cutting out middlemen. She noted that initial issues with wheat procurement had raised concerns about rising bread prices and took responsibility for the welfare of Punjab’s 140 million residents.

Maryam highlighted a substantial Rs500 billion package introduced by the government, which includes interest-free loans for farmers. She announced that 400,000 Kisan Cards had been issued, offering farmers subsidised seeds, fertilizers, and pesticides. The goal is to revitalise agriculture and boost farmer profits.

She also introduced the Green Tractor Scheme, providing free tractors to small farmers, and outlined plans to solarise tubewells to cut energy costs.

Additionally, she linked economic improvements, such as stock market growth and reduced inflation, to Nawaz Sharif’s leadership, contrasting it with the previous administration’s failings.