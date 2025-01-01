CM Maryam Nawaz orders arrest of CO Health, MS DHQ Pakpattan

F.P. Report

PAKPATTAN: In a surprise visit that exposed a storm of negligence and malpractice, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif personally visited DHQ Hospital Pakpattan and took swift, uncompromising action against mismanagement, criminal negligence, and corruption.

During her inspection of various wards, labs, and stores, Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz listened directly to patients and their families, who raised serious concerns about lack of care, medicine shortages despite availability, extortionate parking fees, and collusion between hospital staff and private businesses. In many cases, patients were being forced to buy medicines from outside, even though hospital stores were stocked—a scam allegedly being run in collusion with private pharmacies.

Outraged by what she witnessed, the Chief Minister ordered a criminal case to be registered against the Chief Operating Health Officer of Pakpattan, Dr. Sohail Asghar, and Medical Superintendent Dr. Adnan Ghaffar, calling for their immediate arrest. She also ordered the dismissal of three lab technicians found guilty of collaborating with private labs, while three private diagnostic facilities were sealed.

Parking mafia too came under fire as complaints surfaced that Rs 50 and Rs 100 were being illegally charged to patients and visitors. Maryam Nawaz ordered the arrest of the parking contractor and supervisor, and instructed a complete review of the parking system.

Taking further action, Deputy Commissioner Pakpattan was ordered to step down, and a new MS from Sahiwal will be posted to DHQ Pakpattan. A full audit of medical equipment was also ordered after it was revealed that vital equipment was lying unused in stores, and that incubators and other life-saving devices were present but not functional.

“It’s not the shortage of doctors or nurses. It’s a shortage of humanity and a sense of duty,” Maryam Nawaz said during her emotional address to the media and staff. “We are spending Rs 100 billion on medicines, yet 90% of patients here are being told to purchase medicines from outside. Is this what people come to hospitals for? To die?”

The Chief Minister ordered the immediate implementation of Code Red and Code Blue emergency systems, a ban on mobile phone use by doctors and paramedics during duty hours, and the introduction of a pager system for better coordination within hospitals. She also demanded that all pending inquiries be concluded within one week.

According to a preliminary inquiry report presented during her visit, the hospital was found in violation of Health Care Commission regulations, lacked trained critical care staff, and failed to implement basic emergency protocols. Specialist doctors were absent during key hours, consultants were not providing proper oversight, and necessary equipment remained idle.

Visibly moved and angered, Maryam Nawaz questioned how such neglect could persist under the guise of public service. “You don’t need weapons to kill—criminal negligence is enough. Those who do this are not just inefficient; they are the true enemies of the people,” she said. “Fear God. One day we all will be held accountable—not just by the law, but by the Almighty.”