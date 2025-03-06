CM Maryam suspends Mayo Hospital MS, CEO for ‘dereliction of duty’

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz on Thursday suspended Mayo Hospital’s Medical Superintendent (MS) and CEO during her surprise visit to the largest health facility of the province.

The MS and CEO were suspended over negligence and poor performance.

The chief minister visited the emergency block, TB and Chest ward, ICU cardiology and other areas of the hospital. She also inquired about the health of patients and prayed for their speedy recovery.

The patients and their attendants complained about the lack of facilities in the hospital.

“The hospital administration is completely unaware of what is going on here,” said the chief minister while directing immediate removal of Medical Superintendent and CEO.

CM Maryam Nawaz also checked the cleanliness of various hospital wards.

The patients highlighted issues such as the unavailability of syringes and other medical supplies.

The chief minister also visited the hospital’s storeroom to ensure the availability of medicines, syringes and other necessary items. Showing his displeasure over poor facilities in the hospital, she said that public is suffering but no one is paying attention.

Meanwhile, the chief minister also called an emergency meeting during her visit and ordered a detailed inquiry into the operations of Mayo Hospital.

She also directed to make a comprehensive plan for the hospital’s repair and maintenance.