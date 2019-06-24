CM Murad announces establishment of endowment funds for HIV, AIDS patients

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah on Monday has announced to establish an endowment fund for the patients of Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) and AIDS.

According to details, the endowment fund’s establishment has been ordered with the Rs1 billion to cure the affected patients.

CM Sindh spokesperson told media that the funds will be monitored by a six-member team, which includes members from the Health and Finance departments and local MPA and doctors.

Repeating his resolve, the Sindh’s chief executive said, his government is taking all out possible efforts to control over HIV and AIDS in the province.

Previously the number of those diagnosed with the virus were reported to be 812 on June 18 in Larkana.

This was revealed in a report sent to the Sindh government by the DG Health Services, the sources said.

“During 44 days blood screening of 28,308 people was completed and the number of the affected persons rose to 812”, the sources said.

The majority of HIV positive patients include children of aging between 1 to 5 years.

Sources further said that 52 per cent male and 48.1 per cent of female patients have been diagnosed with HIV virus.

The health department has decided to continue screening of the patients in the area.