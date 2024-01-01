CM of one province planning to attack another province: Kh Asif

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Defence Minister Khawaja Mohammad Asif has said that chief minister of one province is planning to attack another province of the country.

Talking to newsmen in Sialkot on Saturday, Khawaja Asif said that the PTI extended an invitation to Indian Foreign Minister Jaishanker to address at it D-Chowk protest.

Taking a jab at PTI, Kh Asif said that the PTI brought armed contingents of Taliban who were involved in gruesome killings of our brave soldiers. He said that now this mischief is heading towards its final conclusion.

The minister said the government is taking effective measures to avoid use of force which may lead to killing of any PTI worker. He said the Pakistan Army and Police are not equipped with weapons, while the PTI brought armed Afghan groups with them.

He said that judiciary of Pakistan fully supported PTI during last 10 years. He said if our judiciary was the custodian of law then the accused involved in May 9 riots must be punished.