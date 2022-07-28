CM opens new blocks, laboratories in KMU

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: The Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan on Thursday paid a visit to Khyber Medical University (KMU) Peshawar where he inaugurated newly established academic block, administration block and four new laboratories for the tests of infectious diseases.

These projects have been completed at a total cost of Rs 690 million. Establishment of aforesaid Labs is the first ever step of its kind in the province as previously, samples of infectious diseases had to be sent to Karachi and Islamabad for testing but now such testing facility will be available within the province with the establishment of these state of the art laboratories.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony at KMU, Chief Minister said that as per vision of Chairman PTI Imran Khan, the incumbent provincial government was investing directly on public through various welfare initiatives adding that Sehat Card Plus scheme was a component of those initiatives.

“So far over one million people have availed free treatment facility under sehat card and Rs 31 billion have been spent on treatment. The government is also working to make this scheme more comprehensive by providing free treatment facility of Bone marrow transplant, Thalassemia and other diseases”, he remarked.

He further said that, the government has earmarked Rs 25 billion for sehat card scheme in new budget while a project worth Rs 15 billion has been initiated to revamp the non-teaching district headquarter hospitals across the province. Similarly, a project for the upgradation and conversion of 200 BHUs and 50 RHCs into 24/7 facility is also underway.

Mahmood Khan said that in currents year budget, establishment of four new medical colleges has been included in different districts. Moreover, four tertiary hospitals would also be established at regional level so as to provide quality care facilities to people at local level, he added.

The chief minister further stated that the government has recruited thousands of doctors and other paramedical staff in order to overcome the deficiency of human resources in the public sector hospitals.

The chief minister paid tribute to Vice Chancellor KMU and his team for outstanding performance and said that the provincial government would provide all required resources to make this university a role model for other provinces.

The chief minister on the occasion, announced the regularization of contract staff of Khyber Medical University. Touching upon the current political situation in the country, Mahmood Khan said that the imported government has been ousted in Punjab and general elections will be held in the country soon.

He said that Imran Khan was the only leader who always think of the poor people and the country adding that in the next general elections, Imran Khan will come back to power with a two-thirds majority. He added that since the change of government in Punjab, Imran Khan has issued directives to resume poor-friendly schemes like health card and Ehsaas program in Punjab.

The Chief Minister has appealed to the people to support Imran Khan beyond the political affiliations. The Chief Minister said that he was accountable to his party leadership and the people of the province regarding his performance and will present the four-year performance report of his government to the public.

Mahmood Khan said that, he never interfered in the matter of government jobs as the Chief Minister and always supported the meritocracy.

The chief minister said that he can proudly say that the development work he has done for the people of the province was unprecedented.

Provincial Minister for Higher Education Kamran Khan Bangash also addressed the ceremony and highlighted the government initiatives in higher education sector.

Earlier, Khyber Medical University Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Ziaul Haq while presenting the university’s 15-year performance report said that this university has achieved many milestones during the last 15 years.

He said that this is the only university in the country where PhD in public health, basic medical sciences, nursing and physiotherapy and advanced fellowship programs are being offered in thirteen fields of clinical sciences.

Besides provincial cabinet members Taimur Saleem Jhagra, Kamran Khan Bangash and Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif, Secretary Health Aamir Sultan Tareen, Secretary Higher education Daud Khan, Vice Chancellor KMU Prof.Dr Zia Ul Haq, Vice Chancellor University of Peshawar and other high ups attended the ceremony.