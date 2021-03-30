CM orders PHE dept to complete 83 on-going water supply, drainage schemes

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Sindh Public Health Engineering (PHE) Department had launched 194 development schemes for Rs 48793.147 million against which Rs 17394.971 million had been utilized upto June 2020 which showed a Rs. 31398.176 million throw-forward.

Out of 194 schemes, 83 schemes of water supply and drainage were likely to be completed during the current financial year, 2020-21, said a statement issued on Tuesday.

This emerged when Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah chaired a meeting to review all progress of the schemes launched by the PHE department. The meeting was attended by Provincial Minister PHE Shabbir Bijarani, Chief Secretary Mumtaz Shah, Chairman P&D Mohammad Waseem, PSCM Sajid Jamal Abro, Adl Secretary Finance Asad Zamin, Member P&D Fatah Tunio, Additional Secretary PHE Mustafa Suhag, and concerned chief engineers.

The meeting was told that the PHE department had launched 194 schemes of water, supply and drainage all over Sindh, particularly in rural areas for Rs. 48793.147 million against which Rs. 17394.971 million had been utilized till June 2020 and throw-forward was Rs. 31398.176 million.

The government had allocated Rs. 11365 million for 194 schemes against which Rs. 7426.023 million had been released and utilization was 60 percent or Rs. 4408.096 million. Out of 194 schemes, 182 schemes were on-going for which Rs. 10854.5 million had been allocated and Rs7381.357 million had been utilized upto March 2021 and their progress was 60 percent.

The chief minister was told that out of 182 on-going schemes, 83 would be completed by the end of current financial year.

The schemes likely to be completed during current financial year included improvement of water supply schemes for UC-2 Muwach Goth, Karachi for Rs. 32.986 million, water supply scheme for village Umer Khokhar, taluka Mirpur Bathoro for Rs. 19.934 million, water supply scheme Jhangara, taluka Sehwan for Rs. 60.860 million, improvement, Extension and change of source of water supply scheme Hingorno from Mithrao Canal, Mirpurkhas for Rs. 53.927 million, water supply scheme for village allah Dino sand, Matiari for Rs. 31.113 million, water supply scheme for Rehmoon Tunio village for Rs. 20 million.

Drainage scheme village Khairpur Juso, Kambar for Rs. 29.699 million, construction of drains in various streets of Abbas Bhai Town- Tando Allahyar for Rs. 15 million. Improvement and Extension Urban Drainage Scheme in Tando Mohammad Khan for Rs. 202.780 million.

Chief Minister directed Sindh Minister PHE Shabir Bijarani to keep reviewing the progress of each and every ongoing scheme so that they could be completed in the larger public interest before closure of the current financial year.