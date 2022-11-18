CM performs groundbreaking of 35 projects in KP

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: From Monday Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa inaugurated different developmental projects under integrated effort towards effectively implementing the uniform development policy and welfare strategy of the provincial government worth billions of rupees that have been completed recently at the different parts of the province. Similarly, he performed the formal groundbreaking of more than 35 new development projects in various sectors which would be completed at an estimated cost of Rs 57 billion.

Addressing the inaugural and groundbreaking ceremonies of the projects, the chief minister said that his government is going all out to materialize it’s policy regarding uniform development in the province. Despite multiple challenges including the Corona pandemic, recent flood situation and most recently the fiscal constraints created by the imported federal cabinet, the provincial government has not compromised its development strategy.

He reiterated that his government is fully committed on the way to ensure immediate operationalization of newly completed projects for the convenience of general public as well as to complete the ongoing development projects within the stipulated time frame. The recent visits to the different districts were a practical demonstration of this commitment.

According to details, the Chief minister visited district Bajaur, Dir Upper/Lower, and Malakand during which he performed the inaugural and groundbreaking ceremonies of various development projects. Chief Minister formally inaugurated the newly completed Chakdara Bypass road, Special Education Complex Chakdara, Emergency Rescue Service 1122 building and other projects at district Dir lower and upper.

During his visit to district Bajaur, he inaugurated newly established 12 primary schools, recently upgraded 6 primary schools, 17 middle and 17 high schools in different areas of the district in addition to inaugurating the newly established hockey turf, football ground and a Hostel at sports complex Khawr, and a cricket and football stadium at Larkhaloze Mamund.

Similarly, the chief minister laid foundation stone of the various important projects during his visit to aforesaid districts; including Swat Motorway phase Il, Sanam Dam, construction of Burn & Trauma center, Thalassemia Center and Cardiology Unit at DHQ hospital, establishment of Government Degree College and a public library in Batkhela. Other important projects include the construction of a Cadet College, establishment of three degree colleges and construction and widening of 52 km long six different roads in district Dir Upper.

The chief minister during his visit to Dir lower, also performed the groundbreaking of Blambat children park, upgradation of Cat-D hospital Maidan to Cat- C, construction of Kambar Bypass road, Maidan to Brawal Tunnel, road from Jail chowk to temer chowk and two RCC bridges. Addressing the ceremonies held on the occasion, the chief minister said that his government believe in the uniform development of whole the province adding that multi-dimensional and a comprehensive development approach has been adopted keeping in view the needs and requirements of the various districts of the province. He added that for this purpose, pragmatic steps have been taken in the education, health, industries, tourism, energy and other priority sectors which have resulted in significant improvement in the overall services delivery system in relevant fields.

“In addition to the development activities, the provincial government has played unprecedented role in providing immediate relief to the people during the Corona pandemic and recent flood situation”, he said and added that integration of the erstwhile FATA was no doubt a big challenge for the incumbent provincial government which has also been completed in an effective manner. Mahmood said that the Imported cabinet has used all possible tactics to create financial instability including withholding the budgeted and NHP share of the province but we would not allow them to further marginalize the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

