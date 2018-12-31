CM Punjab directs to ensure law, order on new year’s eve

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed the authorities concerned to take best security arrangements to maintain law and order situation in the province in the wake of new year celebrations.

While issuing directions to the Provincial Cabinet Committee on Law and Order, he said implementation of law should be ensured at every cost and indiscriminate action should be taken against the elements engaged in aerial firing.

The chief minister said that senior police officers should remain in the field. He also directed for necessary arrangement to ensure the flow of traffic.

Meanwhile, he felicitated nation on advent of the new year and hoped that 2019 will bring about a prosperous and developed Pakistan.

In his message issued on Monday, Buzdar said that new year will emerge as a harbinger of bright future for the people of Pakistan.

He said that we will leave no stone unturned to transform the country as a peaceful and real welfare state.

“Our commitment is taller than the challenges and 2019 will bring a ray of hope for the Pakistani nation,” he said.