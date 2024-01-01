CM reviews matters of taking over CRBC

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sardar Ali Amin Khan Gandapur on Thursday, chaired an important meeting of Irrigation Department which reviewed matters related to handing/ taking over of CRBC (main canal) from WAPDA to the provincial government, and quarters concerned were directed to come up with viable proposals for this purpose as early as possible.

The chief minister on this occasion, also directed the concerned authorities to immediately float the tender for protection works aimed at safeguarding the CRBC from flash floods, and said that the provincial government has already approved Rs. 62 million for protection works of CRBC main canal.

The Chief Minister further directed them to take pragmatic steps for rehabilitation and desiltation of the CRBC main canal and said that the provincial government will also provide funds required for this purpose on a priority basis.

Briefing the participants about small dams projects nearing to completion, it was told that Latamber Dam, district Karak and Jaroba Dam district Nowshera are ready for inauguration, whereas, 91 % work on Pezu Dam, Laki Marwat and 90 % of work on Khattak Banda Dam district Kohat, has been completed. Similarly, Zamir Gul Dam with 91% and Mukh Banda Dam with 88% of physical progress are also in line of completion.

The Chief Minister said that speedy completion of small dams (Due for Completion) projects is the priority of his government and directed the authorities concerned to immediately release the funds required for this purpose. Provincial Minister for Irrigation Aqib Ullah, Principal Secretary to CM Amjad Ali Khan, Secretary Irrigation Tahir Orakzai and concerned WAPDA officials attended the meeting. Commissioner D.I. Khan also attended the meeting via video link.