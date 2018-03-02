CM Shehbaz recommended three-day rest after falls sick

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister (CM) and President of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Shehbaz Sharif has reportedly fallen ill on Friday and medics have recommended the lawmaker rest for three days.

Details of the sickness have not been laid out by official information outlets. Reportedly, the CM is advised to take complete rest for three days and avoid shouldering official responsibilities.

CM Shehbaz was elected president of federally ruling PML-N last month after former premier Nawaz Sharif was disqualified as the leader of the political front in light of top court s verdict.

The apex court had ruled on a petition against Elections Act 2107 that a disqualified premier could not head a political party according to the Constitution of Pakistan.

