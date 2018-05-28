CM Shehbaz Sharif to meet Mahmood-ur-Rasheed on Tuesday to finalize name of interim CM Punjab  

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Shehbaz Sharif and opposition leader in Punjab Assembly Mahmood-ur-Rasheed will hold a meeting on Tuesday to finalize the name of caretaker CM of the province.

According to both the parties, the meeting was scheduled to be held today but was postponed later and now both the leaders will consider over the new names forwarded by the government and opposition.

The reports claimed that speaker Punjab Assembly Rana Muhammad Iqbal, provincial law minister Rana Sanaullah and deputy opposition leader Sabtain Khan will also attend the meeting.

Earlier, Mahmood-ur-Rasheed was hopeful that the name of caretaker CM will be finalize with consensus and if they were not agreed on it then the matter will be transferred to the parliamentary committee.

It is reported that names of Kamran Rasool, Nasir Khosa, Justice (retd) Sair Ali and Tariq Saleem Dogar came under discussion in the first meeting however; they are not the ultimate ones.

Meetings for the interim setup in Balochistan and Sindh are being held today.

